Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 54.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.29, representing an 119.6% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Aptose Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APTO in relation to earlier this year.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.