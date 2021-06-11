Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Gets a Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.76, close to its 52-week low of $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 41.6% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $11.14 average price target, which is a 164.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aptose Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.53 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.