Aptiv (APTV) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 30, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv (APTV), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.43, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.04 and a one-year low of $63.36. Currently, Aptiv has an average volume of 1.33M.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets.