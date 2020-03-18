Aptiv (APTV) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv (APTV), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.31, close to its 52-week low of $45.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $91.00 average price target, implying a 73.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Aptiv’s market cap is currently $12.33B and has a P/E ratio of 12.56. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.23.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets.