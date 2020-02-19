Aptiv (APTV) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch reiterated a Buy rating on Aptiv (APTV) today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 56.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.25, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Aptiv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.6 billion and net profit of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.64 billion and had a net profit of $247 million.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets.