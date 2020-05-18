Aptiv (APTV) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv (APTV), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.7% and a 36.5% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.00, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Aptiv’s market cap is currently $16.33B and has a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.26.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment covers component and systems integration in connectivity and security solutions, as well as advanced software development and autonomous driving technologies. The Eliminations and Other segment comprises of elimination of inter-segment transactions, other expenses, and income of a non-operating or strategic nature. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.