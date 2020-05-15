Aptinyx (APTX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 52.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptinyx with a $10.67 average price target, implying a 212.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $5.25 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Aptinyx has an average volume of 224.5K.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

