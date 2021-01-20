Aptinyx (APTX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on Aptinyx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $257K and GAAP net loss of $11.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $936K and had a GAAP net loss of $14.79 million.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.