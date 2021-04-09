Aptinyx (APTX) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report issued on April 6, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 48.1% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.33, a 211.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.47 and a one-year low of $2.08. Currently, Aptinyx has an average volume of 556.2K.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.