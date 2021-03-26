Aptinyx (APTX) Receives a Buy from William Blair

Catie Powers- March 26, 2021, 10:16 AM EDT

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 51.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Silence Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptinyx with a $8.00 average price target, implying a 158.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Aptinyx’s market cap is currently $191M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.76.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

