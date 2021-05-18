Aptinyx (APTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on May 13, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.56, close to its 52-week low of $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptinyx with a $10.00 average price target, representing a 290.6% upside. In a report issued on April 29, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aptinyx’s market cap is currently $171.4M and has a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.