Aptinyx (APTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- May 14, 2021, 6:45 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.39, close to its 52-week low of $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 39.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Aptinyx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33, representing a 277.7% upside. In a report issued on April 29, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $6.47 and a one-year low of $2.30. Currently, Aptinyx has an average volume of 391.8K.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

