Aptinyx (APTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Aptinyx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, implying a 158.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.47 and a one-year low of $1.91. Currently, Aptinyx has an average volume of 588.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.