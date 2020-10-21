Aptinyx (APTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Austin Angelo- October 21, 2020, 2:25 AM EDT

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 47.9% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on Aptinyx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $490K and GAAP net loss of $12.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $925K and had a GAAP net loss of $12.13 million.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

