AptarGroup (ATR) Receives a Hold from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup (ATR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

AptarGroup has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AptarGroup’s market cap is currently $7.35B and has a P/E ratio of 32.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, George Fotiades, a Director at ATR sold 19,000 shares for a total of $2,216,457.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AptarGroup, Inc. develops, manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments : Beauty & Home, Pharma, and Food & Beverage.