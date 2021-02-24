AptarGroup (ATR) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 22, Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on AptarGroup (ATR), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 76.7% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International, and Pactiv Evergreen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AptarGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.75.

The company has a one-year high of $144.76 and a one-year low of $79.84. Currently, AptarGroup has an average volume of 193.2K.

AptarGroup, Inc. develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market. The Pharma segment supplies pumps and metered dose inhaler valves to the pharmaceutical market worldwide. The Food & Beverage segment sell dispensing and non-dispensing closures and, to a lesser degree, spray pumps and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL.

