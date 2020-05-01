AptarGroup (ATR) Gets a Hold Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup (ATR) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

AptarGroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.33.

Based on AptarGroup’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $671 million and net profit of $48.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $685 million and had a net profit of $40.67 million.

AptarGroup, Inc. develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market. The Pharma segment supplies pumps and metered dose inhaler valves to the pharmaceutical market worldwide. The Food & Beverage segment sell dispensing and non-dispensing closures and, to a lesser degree, spray pumps and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL.