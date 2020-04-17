AptarGroup (ATR) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Ryan Adist- April 17, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT

Wells Fargo analyst Gabrial Hajde maintained a Buy rating on AptarGroup (ATR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.8% and a 11.8% success rate. Hajde covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Sonoco Products, and Ardagh Group SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AptarGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.33, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $126.20 and a one-year low of $79.84. Currently, AptarGroup has an average volume of 396.8K.

AptarGroup, Inc. develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market. The Pharma segment supplies pumps and metered dose inhaler valves to the pharmaceutical market worldwide. The Food & Beverage segment sell dispensing and non-dispensing closures and, to a lesser degree, spray pumps and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL.

