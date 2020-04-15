Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 42.9% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Voyager Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aprea Therapeutics with a $40.50 average price target.

Based on Aprea Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.07 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.14 million.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.