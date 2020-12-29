Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 62.1% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aprea Therapeutics with a $27.75 average price target, representing a 337.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Aprea Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $533.9M and has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APRE in relation to earlier this year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.