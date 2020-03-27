Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 37.5% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Voyager Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aprea Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.