AppLovin (APP) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to AppLovin (APP), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.25, close to its 52-week low of $49.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 34.7% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AppLovin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.67, implying a 42.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company’s software solutions provide advanced tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their apps.