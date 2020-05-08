Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Gets a Sell Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Sell rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and CommScope Holding.

Applied Optoelectronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.70.

The company has a one-year high of $15.98 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has an average volume of 798.1K.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.