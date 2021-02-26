Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Acacia Communications, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Optoelectronics with a $12.83 average price target.

Applied Optoelectronics’ market cap is currently $282.6M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.03.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.