Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) today and set a price target of $8.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.56, close to its 52-week low of $8.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Optoelectronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.05.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.98 and a one-year low of $8.34. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has an average volume of 696.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.