Applied Materials (AMAT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Mizuho Securities gave Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Applied Materials today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.80, close to its 52-week high of $75.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 76.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $79.87 average price target, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on November 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.93 and a one-year low of $36.64. Currently, Applied Materials has an average volume of 8.22M.

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.