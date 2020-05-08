Applied Materials (AMAT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Deutsche Bank gave Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.25.

Quatrochi has an average return of 28.5% when recommending Applied Materials.

According to TipRanks.com, Quatrochi is ranked #2135 out of 6523 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $66.84 average price target.

Applied Materials’ market cap is currently $46.37B and has a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMAT in relation to earlier this year.

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

