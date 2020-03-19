Applied Materials (AMAT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Nomura gave Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Vijay Rakesh initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Applied Materials today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.15, close to its 52-week low of $36.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $72.58 average price target, which is an 87.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.44 and a one-year low of $36.64. Currently, Applied Materials has an average volume of 8.76M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMAT in relation to earlier this year.

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets.

