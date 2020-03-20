Applied Materials (AMAT) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials (AMAT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.19, close to its 52-week low of $36.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Digital, Seagate Tech, and Broadcom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.28, representing an 86.9% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Applied Materials’ market cap is currently $35.98B and has a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMAT in relation to earlier this year.

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets.

