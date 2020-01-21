Applied Materials (AMAT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials (AMAT) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.85, close to its 52-week high of $63.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Applied Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.61, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on January 10, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Applied Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.75 billion and net profit of $698 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.01 billion and had a net profit of $876 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMAT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets.

