Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75.

Based on Applied Genetic Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.32 million and had a net profit of $11.49 million.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.