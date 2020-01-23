Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and BMO Capital gave Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 44.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Genetic Technologies with a $15.00 average price target, an 114.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Applied Genetic Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.