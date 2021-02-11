Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 59.6% and a 75.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Applied Genetic Technologies’ market cap is currently $224.7M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.