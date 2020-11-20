Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Yun Zhong from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.05.

Zhong has an average return of 55.8% when recommending Applied Genetic Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhong is ranked #6258 out of 7100 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Genetic Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.25, implying a 325.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Applied Genetic Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.58 million.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.