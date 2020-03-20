Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.50, close to its 52-week low of $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied DNA Sciences with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on Applied DNA Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.23 million.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of security solutions. It offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

