Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.90, close to its 52-week low of $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied DNA Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on Applied DNA Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.23 million.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of security solutions. It offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.