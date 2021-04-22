Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.55, close to its 52-week low of $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 47.9% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied DNA Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.33, representing a 183.7% upside. In a report issued on April 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Applied DNA Sciences’ market cap is currently $49.17M and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of security solutions. It offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion. Its products include the following brands: Applied DNA Sciences, SigNature, molecular tags, SigNature, T molecular tags, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify, BackTrac, Beacon, and CertainT. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, NY.