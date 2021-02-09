Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report issued on March 26, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.87.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 73.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Applied DNA Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.39 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, Applied DNA Sciences has an average volume of 1.13M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of security solutions. It offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion. Its products include the following brands: Applied DNA Sciences, SigNature, molecular tags, SigNature, T molecular tags, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify, BackTrac, Beacon, and CertainT. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, NY.

Read More on APDN: