Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released today, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.43, close to its 52-week high of $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 53.2% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hersha Hospitality, and Chatham Lodging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple Hospitality REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT’s market cap is currently $3.45B and has a P/E ratio of -20.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands. The company was founded by Glade M. Knight on November 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.