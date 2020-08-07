Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple Hospitality REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $238 million and GAAP net loss of $2.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $304 million and had a net profit of $38.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APLE in relation to earlier this year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands. The company was founded by Glade M. Knight on November 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.