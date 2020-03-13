Apple (AAPL) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Wells Fargo

Apple (AAPL) received a Buy rating from Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $248.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Seagate Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $336.20, which is a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $320.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.85 and a one-year low of $170.27. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 40.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

