Apple (AAPL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL) today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $293.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcuri is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 72.0% success rate. Arcuri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $315.07, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.82 billion and net profit of $22.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.31 billion and had a net profit of $19.97 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAPL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Read More on AAPL: