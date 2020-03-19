Apple (AAPL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL) yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $246.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $326.39 average price target, representing a 36.1% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.85 and a one-year low of $170.27. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 42.91M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

