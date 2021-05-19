Apple (AAPL) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on Apple (AAPL) today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $124.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 62.9% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Motorola Solutions, and Dell Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.55, which is a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $89.58 billion and net profit of $23.63 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.31 billion and had a net profit of $11.25 billion.

Apple, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories. It also offers a range of related services. Its products include iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod and AirPods. The services segment is comprised of AppleCare, cloud services, digital content offerings like the App Store and other content services like Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple TV+, payment services such as Apple Card and Apple Pay as well as advertising and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

