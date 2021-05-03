Apple (AAPL) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL) on April 28 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $131.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.96, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $145.09 and a one-year low of $71.46. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 101.4M.

Apple, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories. It also offers a range of related services. Its products include iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod and AirPods. The services segment is comprised of AppleCare, cloud services, digital content offerings like the App Store and other content services like Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple TV+, payment services such as Apple Card and Apple Pay as well as advertising and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

