Apple (AAPL) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL), with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $298.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Uber Technologies, and Tenable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $338.20 average price target, which is a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $345.00 price target.

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.72 billion and net profit of $22.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.37 billion and had a net profit of $19.97 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

