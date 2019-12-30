Apple (AAPL) Receives a Buy from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $292.18, close to its 52-week high of $293.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Snap-on, Garmin, and Nvidia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $267.57 average price target, a -7.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.94 billion and net profit of $13.69 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.68 billion and had a net profit of $14.13 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAPL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 37,394 shares for a total of $9,639,799.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AAPL: