Apple (AAPL) Receives a Buy from Monness

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL) today and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.10.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 79.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $123.86 average price target, implying a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $137.98 and a one-year low of $53.15. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 171.3M.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

