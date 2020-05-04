Apple (AAPL) Receives a Buy from DZ BANK AG

In a report released today, Ingo Wermann from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $291.85.

Wermann has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Apple.

According to TipRanks.com, Wermann is ranked #2840 out of 6515 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $320.07 average price target, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

Apple’s market cap is currently $1264.8B and has a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AAPL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

