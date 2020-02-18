Apple (AAPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After D.A. Davidson and Merrill Lynch gave Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Monness. Analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $316.17, close to its 52-week high of $327.85.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 77.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $340.37, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.85 and a one-year low of $169.49. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 29.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

